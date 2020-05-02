Comparing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & RESAAS Services (NYSE:RSASF)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -5.94% -2.87% -1.15% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 21.04 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,147.89 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 19.75 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RingCentral and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 21 1 2.96 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $241.09, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

RingCentral beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

