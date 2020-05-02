Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.54

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.54 and last traded at $175.32, with a volume of 1454670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,697 shares of company stock worth $15,024,245. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $416,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in Coupa Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

