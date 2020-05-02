Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.99).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €30.68 ($35.67) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12-month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.42 and a 200-day moving average of €38.14.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

