Critical Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Klepierre (NASDAQ:KLPEF)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equinix and Klepierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 1 2 16 0 2.79 Klepierre 2 5 0 0 1.71

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $627.21, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Klepierre.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Klepierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.56 billion 10.36 $507.45 million $22.81 29.41 Klepierre $1.27 billion 4.96 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Klepierre.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Klepierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.12% 5.84% 2.20% Klepierre N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klepierre has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Klepierre on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

