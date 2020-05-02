Critical Survey: JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) vs. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.15 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Support.com $63.33 million 0.41 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Support.com 6.07% 8.32% 7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JMU Ltd- and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Support.com beats JMU Ltd- on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

