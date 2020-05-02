Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUBI opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $58,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

