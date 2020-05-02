DA Davidson Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

