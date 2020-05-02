DAGCO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $415.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

