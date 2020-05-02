DAGCO Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $284.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

