DAGCO Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

