DAGCO Inc. Sells 544 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after buying an additional 71,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

