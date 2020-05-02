Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $172.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.04. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.