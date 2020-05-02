Dakota Wealth Management Has $282,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

