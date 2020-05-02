Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1,688.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Davita were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,111,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Davita by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of Davita stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.