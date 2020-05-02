Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.28 ($94.52).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 12 month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.70.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

