Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Delta Apparel worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

In other news, Director James Bradley Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

