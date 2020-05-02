Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

In related news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Bradley Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Delta Apparel by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,126 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Apparel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $12.88 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.