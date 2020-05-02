Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.83 ($46.32).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €40.20 ($46.74) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.89.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

