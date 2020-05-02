DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period.

DRH stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

