Diligent Investors LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

