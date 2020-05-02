Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

