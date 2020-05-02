Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 20,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 179,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 575,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

