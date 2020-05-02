DSP Group (DSPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. DSP Group has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.61 on Friday. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $425.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DSPG. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

