Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DNKN. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.