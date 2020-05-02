Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279,530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

