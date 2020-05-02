Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

