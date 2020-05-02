Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 366,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 57,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,361.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

NYSE ACN opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $191.60. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

