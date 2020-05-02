Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,504 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 399,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,520 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

MCD stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

