Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

