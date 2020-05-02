Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

EXG opened at $6.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

