Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,666 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VNQ stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

