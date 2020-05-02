Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Watford accounts for approximately 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watford were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, President Jon D. Levy bought 2,470 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,079.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 9,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269. Company insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

