Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $282.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

