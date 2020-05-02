Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

