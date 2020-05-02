Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

