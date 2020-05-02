Employers Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Employers in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Employers stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Employers has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at $818,409.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $28,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.