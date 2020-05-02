Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of AA stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

