Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE opened at $39.65 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $76,536,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,972,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,509,000 after acquiring an additional 795,031 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 13,376.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 645,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

