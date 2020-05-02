Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of AWI opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

