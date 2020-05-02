Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.