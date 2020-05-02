Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

