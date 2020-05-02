Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 778 ($10.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.95. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

