Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

