Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.70 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.