Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S & T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.69 $98.23 million $3.09 8.28 Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.51 $6.82 million N/A N/A

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. S & T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. S & T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares S & T Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S & T Bancorp 26.33% 10.43% 1.38% Fauquier Bankshares 18.87% 10.02% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for S & T Bancorp and Fauquier Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S & T Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats Fauquier Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

