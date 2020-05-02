FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of FedNat worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. FedNat Holding Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. FedNat’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

