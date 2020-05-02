Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after buying an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 1,799,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

FCAU stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

