Financial Analysis: DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) & Its Peers

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is one of 610 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DiaMedica Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -99.29% -88.09% DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors -2,382.51% -222.46% -31.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 -$10.65 million -4.46 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.24

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors 6477 17734 34456 1376 2.51

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.81%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics peers beat DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.