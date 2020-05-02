Financial Comparison: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. Sprint (NASDAQ:S)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.34% 2.23% 1.13% Sprint -8.25% -2.61% -0.78%

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Sprint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sprint 0 5 2 0 2.29

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Sprint has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Sprint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Sprint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.32 $106.00 million $1.53 21.38 Sprint $33.60 billion 1.05 -$1.94 billion $0.01 862.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprint. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Sprint on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells handsets, tablets, and hotspots. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, which comprises domestic and international data communications using various protocols, including multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

