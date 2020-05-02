Financial Comparison: TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) vs. Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Schaeffler 2 1 2 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A Schaeffler 2.97% 15.15% 3.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Schaeffler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.06 $479.36 million $1.15 5.13

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Summary

Schaeffler beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. It also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. The company's Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides rolling and plain bearings, linear technology, maintenance products, monitoring systems, and direct drive technology solutions. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. The company offers its products under Schaeffler, LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville brands. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

